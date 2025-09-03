Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.82.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

