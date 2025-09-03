Comerica Bank Trims Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,981,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 133,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 120,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.20 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

