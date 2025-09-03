Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 160.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,645,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $2,993,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.