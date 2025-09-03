Concentrix Corporation $CNXC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Concentrix worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 761.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth $495,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,198.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CNXC opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

