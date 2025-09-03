Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. Albemarle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

