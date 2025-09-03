Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 46,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 117,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.95. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,173.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,634.42. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

