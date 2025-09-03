Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:BIPC opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

