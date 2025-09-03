Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Franklin Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

