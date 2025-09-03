Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 154,993 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 348,279 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 516,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.07 and a beta of 3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,348. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

