Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Sotera Health worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHC. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,400,000. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,896,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 2,496,136 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,624,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,666 shares in the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,045,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,811,000 after purchasing an additional 450,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Sotera Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.81 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 450,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. The trade was a 21.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.