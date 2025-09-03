Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,401,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 8,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 117,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Axos Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 504,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

AX stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $92.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

