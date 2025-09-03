Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.5%

NCLH stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.