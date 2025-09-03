Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.