Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after buying an additional 976,587 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,989,000 after buying an additional 949,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,915,000 after buying an additional 567,196 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,593,000 after buying an additional 193,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 414,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,178.86. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,454.72. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,233 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.56. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.