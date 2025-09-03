Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

