Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $269.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.