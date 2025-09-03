Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in MarketAxess by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in MarketAxess by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $180.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.10 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

