Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after buying an additional 170,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after buying an additional 158,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after buying an additional 420,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.27. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $126.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $3.46 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.