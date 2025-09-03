Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

