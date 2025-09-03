Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after buying an additional 162,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 10,112.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 129,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,787,000 after buying an additional 113,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM stock opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

