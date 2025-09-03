Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,118,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 987,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 530,599 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Wall Street Zen cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $222,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,968.54. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $136,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,450.95. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,534. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 660.97 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.