Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,742,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after buying an additional 52,714 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 80,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,993,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $83,600.05. Following the sale, the director owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,167.65. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,589 shares of company stock worth $847,277. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

