Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in APA Corporation $APA

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 499.2% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

