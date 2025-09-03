Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $231.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total transaction of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

