Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SAM opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.28. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.34 and a 12-month high of $329.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.09.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

