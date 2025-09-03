Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.4%

VRRM opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.