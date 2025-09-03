Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -121.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

