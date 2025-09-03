Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Match Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Match Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at $295,889.76. The trade was a 60.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.