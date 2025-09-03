Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,923,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after buying an additional 4,716,792 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,310,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 94,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,097,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -454.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AHR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

