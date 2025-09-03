Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 25,171 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 307.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,521.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 125,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $420,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,400,773.30. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,712 shares of company stock worth $3,186,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

