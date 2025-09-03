Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 3,927 Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,201,000 after buying an additional 2,840,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the first quarter worth $61,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 66.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after buying an additional 2,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the first quarter worth $53,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 95.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,671,000 after buying an additional 1,568,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,727 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Price Performance

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

About MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

