Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 13,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $1,665,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,836.80. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,386,040 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

