Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $149,634.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,841.99. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,815 shares of company stock worth $409,637. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

