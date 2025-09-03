Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2025

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAYFree Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

DAY stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 231.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. TD Cowen cut Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair lowered Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

