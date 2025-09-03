Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Palomar worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Palomar Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $175.85. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $60,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,557.12. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $33,756.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,957.30. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $3,202,297. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

