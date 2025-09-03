Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 119.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Archrock’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

