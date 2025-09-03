Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Herc by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Herc by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $3,644,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Shares of HRI opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.93. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

