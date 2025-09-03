Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 29.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

