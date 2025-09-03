Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000.

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.68 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.16.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

