Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 49.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 22.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.10. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $188,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,244.82. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,080. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

