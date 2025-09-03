Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,025,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,416,000 after buying an additional 361,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,398,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,980,000 after purchasing an additional 365,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,937,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 228,591 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,805 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc acquired 441,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,665.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

