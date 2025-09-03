Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $33,337,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $17,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 8,697.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $7,889,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITGR opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

