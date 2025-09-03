Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $2,686,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $602,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $265,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3,912.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 80,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $10,351,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,843.60. This trade represents a 54.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

