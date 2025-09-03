Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 394 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,519,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IonQ by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 547,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 927,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 416,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $136,550,889.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,883,244.77. The trade was a 90.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,209,626 shares of company stock worth $361,253,723 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.54. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%.The firm had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

