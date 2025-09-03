Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 111.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

