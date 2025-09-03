Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 408 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,572,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,474,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,010,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,716.16. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,186 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $2,018,667.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,436.82. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,186 shares of company stock worth $10,440,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.