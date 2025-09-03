Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arcosa worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,122,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,884,000 after buying an additional 105,473 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 17.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 290,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,254,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arcosa by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 654,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Arcosa Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ACA opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $736.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $762,903.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. The trade was a 28.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.