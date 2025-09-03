Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,635,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11,580.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 160,155 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $8,713,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBH stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

