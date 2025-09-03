Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 516 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

