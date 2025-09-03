Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 51,146 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 127,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

